Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits Indonesia

Indonesia: An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale occurred North of Halmahera, Indonesia on Friday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NSC, the earthquake originating at a depth of 99 Km, was felt at 01:32:47 IST.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 24-02-2023, 01:32:47 IST, Lat: 3.28 & Long: 128.36, Depth: 99 Km, Location: North of Halmahera, Indonesia,” NCS tweeted. No casualties have been reported so far.