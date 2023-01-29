Earthquake Of Magnitude 5.9 Hits Turkey-Iran Border, 7 Killed: Report

At least seven persons were killed while many others sustained injuries after an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.9 struck northwest Iran near the border with Turkey.

As per reports, 440 people have been injured and the administration has appealed to the people to maintain peace.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 5.9 and was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said.

“The amount of destruction of some houses and buildings in the city of Khoy city is relatively high,” Iranian emergency services spokesperson Mojtaba Khaledi said.

According to local officials and media reports, the high-intensity quake was felt in multiple cities, including the provincial capital and largest city Urmia, with multiple aftershocks.

Iranian emergency officials said rescue teams were dispatched to the area in Iran’s West Azerbaijan province and hospitals were put on alert, according to state media.