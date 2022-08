Indonesia: An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck West Sumatra near Pariaman, Indonesia on Monday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 11.9 km (7.39 miles), USGS said.

For unversed, an undersea earthquake of magnitude 7.6 had struck Indonesia on December 14, 2021, and the country’s meteorological department had issued a tsunami warning.