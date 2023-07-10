Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 struck Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 10-07-2023, 05:38:54 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.68, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App,” read a post om the official Twitter handle of the NCS.

The quake occurred at 5.38 am. There are no immediate reports of any damage, officials said.

The epicentre was 10 km below the surface of the earth in Doda region. It occurred at latitude 33.15 degrees north and longitude 75.68 degrees east, the NCS said.

According to officials, 12 tremors with varied intensity have jolted Doda since June this year.