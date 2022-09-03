Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Andaman and Nicobar’s Port Blair

Andaman and Nicobar: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar island this morning.

The depth of the earthquake was 70 km below the ground and it occurred at 6.59 am.

<>

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 03-09-2022, 06:59:58 IST, Lat: 12.02 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: 106km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/Tq462oA2QV pic.twitter.com/lVuQbrSa7B — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 3, 2022

</>

” Earthquake of Magnitude:4.4, Occurred on 03-09-2022, 06:59:58 IST, Lat: 12.02 & Long: 93.62, Depth: 70 Km ,Location: 106km ENE of Portblair, Andaman and Nicobar island,” tweeted the National Center for Seismology.