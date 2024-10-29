Bhubaneswar: A 4.1 magnitude earthquake was detected in the Bay of Bengal this morning (October 29), as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS announced on social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) that the earthquake struck at a depth of 16.1 km at 09:22 am.

The post read: “EQ of M: 4.1, On: 29/10/2024 09:22:34 IST, Lat: 12.27 N, Long: 87.87 E, Depth: 16.1 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal.”

As of now, there have been no reports of casualties or damage.