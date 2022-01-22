Earthquake Of Magnitude 4.0 Jolts J&K’s Doda District 

Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir’ Doda district on Saturday, with no immediate reports of any casualties or damage to property.

Reportedly, the temblor occurred at 2.53 a.m., and the coordinates were latitude 36.06 degrees north and longitude 75.82 degrees east, a disaster management official said.

The quake jolted the Doda region, at a depth of about 10 kilometers below the surface of the earth, he further added.