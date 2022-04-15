Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.5 Jolts Odisha’s Four Dists

Bhubaneswar: A mild earthquake occured in Ganjam in the morning hours of Friday which lead to the tremors felt in four other districts.

The tremors were felt in four districts, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Phulbani and Boudh, reports stated. The local station of IMD stated: Earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on Richter scale felt near Ganjam (20.43N, 84.84E) at 11:19:10 IST on Friday.