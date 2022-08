Srinagar: An earthquake of magnitude 3.4 on the Richter scale jolted Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra area on Saturday morning.

According to reports, occurred at around 9 am. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km under the bottom, based on the Nationwide Middle for Seismology (NCS).

Earlier on Friday, an earthquake of three.4 magnitude on the Richter scale was once more witnessed within the Katra area.