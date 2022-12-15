Earthquake Of 6.2 Magnitude Strikes Taiwan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Taiwan’s eastern coast on Thursday, the island’s weather bureau said.

However, there were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

As per the weather bureau, yhe quake hit just after midday (0400 GMT) about 30 kilometres (19 miles) off the coast of Hualien County at a shallow depth of six kilometres.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.