Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitudes Hits Japan; No Tsunami Warning

Tokyo: An earthquake of 6.1 magnitudes jolted northeast Japan on Tuesday. According to Kyodo News, the quake that struck off Aomori Prefecture took place at 6:18 pm (local time) and was registered in four parts across northeast Japan. The affected parts include Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate prefectures, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency. No Tsunami warning has been issued yet by the authorities.

Notably, the tremors originated off Aomori’s eastern coast at a depth of around 20 kilometers. The Indian National Center for Seismology informed on Twitter: “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.1, Occurred on 28-03-2023, 14:48:29 IST, Lat: 41.26 & Long: 142.91, Depth: 50 Km, Location: Hokkaido, Japan.”

The Tuesday earthquake came days after the country was hit by another quake in the Izu islands. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake which struck the island on Friday was recorded at a magnitude of 4.6 on the Richter Scale. The Izu Islands are a group of volcanic islands stretching south and east of Japan’s Izu Peninsula.

The Asian country is extremely vulnerable to earthquakes due to its unfortunate geographical location. Japan is located along the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, which is considered one of the most active earthquake belts in the world. The imaginary ring is located at the rim of the Pacific Ocean, where many of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. Within the ring, the Pacific Plate beneath the Pacific Ocean and the Philippine Sea Plate collide with each other, causing frequent earthquakes in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.