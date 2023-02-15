Earthquake
Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude Strikes New Zealand 

By Pragativadi News Service
Wellington: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck New Zealand on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre informed.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake occurred 78 km northwest of Lower Hutt, near Wellington.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

The earthquake in New Zealand comes nearly 10 days after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake jolted Syria and Turkey.

