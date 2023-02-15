Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude Strikes New Zealand 

Wellington: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck New Zealand on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre informed.

According to the EMSC, the earthquake occurred 78 km northwest of Lower Hutt, near Wellington.

#Earthquake confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M6.1 || 78 km NW of Lower Hutt (New Zealand) || 5 min ago (local time 19:38:07). Follow the thread for the updates👇 pic.twitter.com/QLRK4EGfmz — EMSC (@LastQuake) February 15, 2023

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

The earthquake in New Zealand comes nearly 10 days after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake jolted Syria and Turkey.