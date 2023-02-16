Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude Strikes Central Philippines, No Casualties Reported

Manila: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale struck the Masbate region of the central Philippines on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake.

The USGS said the epicentre was 11 kilometres (seven miles) from the nearest village of Miaga, in Uson municipality, on the province’s main island of Masbate.

The strong and shallow quake happened after 2:00 am local time, jolting people awake.

The Masbate education department reportedly suspended classes for Thursday due to “continuous aftershocks being felt” in the province, the report said.