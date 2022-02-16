Earthquake Of 6.1 Magnitude Jolts Central American Nation Guatemala

Guatemala: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale hit Guatemala City, capital of Guatemala on Wednesday.

According to National Center for Seismology, “Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.1, Occurred on 16-02-2022, 12:42:27 IST, Lat: 14.26 & Long: -91.12, Depth: 110 Km, Location: 78km WSW of Guatemala City, Guatemala”.

