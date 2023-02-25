Earthquake Of 5.5 Magnitude Jolts Central Turkiye, 37th Tremor In 66 Hrs: Report

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted central Turkiye on Saturday, said European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), news agency Reuters reported.

According to the report, the quake occurred at a depth of 10km. This is the 37th felt earthquake in Central Turkiye in the last 66 hours, as per EMSC.

Saturday’s quake comes just weeks after the border areas of the country were devastated by a larger earthquake that killed more than 50,000 people and destroyed thousands of homes.

Meanwhile, Turkiye began work to rebuild homes after the last devastating earthquakes, a government official said on Friday. Over 1,60,000 buildings with 5,20,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in the massive earthquakes on February 6, which killed thousands of people in Turkiye and neighbouring Syria.

As per the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the death count in Turkiye due to earthquakes rose to 44,218 on Friday night. With Syria’s latest announced toll of 5,914, the combined death count rose to above 50,000.