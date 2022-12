Chile: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Richter scale struck Antofagasta in Chile on Saturday, European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre (EMSC) said.

According to EMSC, the earthquake was at a depth of 139 kilometres (86.37 miles).

However, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Chile is the world’s largest copper producer and most of its large operations are in Antofagasta region.