Earthquake Of 5.3 Magnitude Jolts Arunachal Pradesh

Siang: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the on the Richter scale jolted North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh on Friday at 6.56 am, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

According to reports, the earthquake occurred around 06:56 hours at a depth of 1176 km kilometres North of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh. There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the quake.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:5.3, Occurred on 15-04-2022, 06:56:19 IST, Lat: 38.62 and Long: 97.05, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 1176km N of Pangin, Arunachal Pradesh,” NCS tweeted.