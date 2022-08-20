Earthquake Of 5.2 Magnitude Hits UP’s Lucknow

Lucknow: An earthquake of magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale struck UP’s capital Lucknow, although there were no reports of any casualty or damage to property.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 1.12am on Saturday and lasted for nearly 5 to 8 seconds.

“Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 occurred on 20-08-2022, 01:12:47 IST, Lat: 28.07 and Long: 81.25, Depth: 82 Km, Location: 139 km NNE of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh,” said the earthquake monitoring body.

According to NCS, mild tremors were reported a day before in the Pithoragarh area of Uttarakhand which was hit by an earthquake of 3.6 magnitude on the Richter Scale. The earthquake occurred at 12.55pm. In Jammu and Kashmir too, an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit the South-Southwest part of the Hanley village, NCS said.