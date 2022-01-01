Earthquake Of 5.1 Magnitude Jolts Afghanistan-Tajikstan Border

Kabul: An earthquake measuring 5. 1 hit the Afghanistan-Tajikstan border on Saturday evening at 6.45 pm, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

Tremors were also felt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district and other areas around the Line of Control.

The National Center for Seismology in tweet said, “Earthquake of Magnitude:5.1, Occurred on 01-01-2022, 18:45:24 IST, Lat: 36.53 & Long: 71.18, Depth: 204 Km ,Location: 84km SE of Fayzabad, Afghanistan.”

As per reports, panic-stricken people come out of their homes. Though, no damage has been reported.