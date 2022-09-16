Earthquake Of 4.8 Magnitude Hits Ladakh

Ladakh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Leh and Ladakh on Friday morning, National Center for Seismology reported on 16 September.

The National Center for Seismology said the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

Earthquake of Magnitude:4.8, Occurred on 16-09-2022, 04:19:41 IST, Lat: 35.89 & Long: 77.57, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 189km N of Alchi(Leh),Jammu & Kashmir,India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/jxeYjvTvYS@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/8vp49tEWTa — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 15, 2022

