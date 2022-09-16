Earthquake
National

Earthquake Of 4.8 Magnitude Hits Ladakh

By Pragativadi News Service
11

Ladakh: An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 on the Richter scale occurred in Leh and Ladakh on Friday morning, National Center for Seismology reported on 16 September.

The National Center for Seismology said the depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground.

Pragativadi News Service
