Earthquake
National

Earthquake Of 4.6 Magnitude Hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

By Pragativadi News Service
48

Dehradun: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of eastern Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, according to National Centre for Seismology.

This was the 12th temblor reported from the state in four months.

The National Centre for Seismology said the fresh tremors were felt about 20 kilometers North East of Pithoragarh town.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 20km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India,” the centre said in a tweet.

Pragativadi News Service 3524 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking