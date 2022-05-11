Earthquake Of 4.6 Magnitude Hits Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh

Dehradun: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 on the Richter scale jolted the areas of eastern Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, according to National Centre for Seismology.

This was the 12th temblor reported from the state in four months.

The National Centre for Seismology said the fresh tremors were felt about 20 kilometers North East of Pithoragarh town.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.6, Occurred on 11-05-2022, 10:03:09 IST, Lat: 29.73 & Long: 80.34, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 20km NE of Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand, India,” the centre said in a tweet.