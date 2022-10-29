Earthquake Of 4.1 Magnitude Jolts Central South Korea

Seoul: An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale struck South Korea’s central region on Saturday, said the officials.

However, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

According to South Korea’s weather agency, a small earthquake was reported in the town of Goesan.

Emergency officials from the central North Chungcheong province and surrounding regions received more than 50 calls from residents saying they felt the ground shaking, said Lee Jae-yeong, an official from the Safety Ministry’s disaster headquarters.

He further stated that emergency workers have not yet received any reports of actual damage.