Earthquake Of 4.0 Magnitude Hits Gujarat’s Kutch; No Casualties

Kutch: An earthquake measuring 4.0 hit the Kutch district of Gujarat on Sunday, however, no casualty or damage to the property was reported.

The tremor was recorded at 4:45 pm on Sunday with its epicentre around 21 km north, northwest (NNW) from Bhachau. No damage to property or life was reported as per the preliminary information.

Kutch district is located in a “very high risk” seismic zone, and tremors of lower intensity are a regular occurrence. In 2001, a massive earthquake shook the Kutch district affecting several towns and villages, killing around 13,800 people and leaving 1.67 lakh injured.