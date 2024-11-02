Ranchi: An earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale struck parts of Jharkhand on Saturday morning. The tremors were felt around 9:20 AM, with the epicenter located in Khunti district, approximately 35 kilometers from the state capital, Ranchi.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at a depth of five kilometers. Despite the tremors being felt in nearby areas such as Jamshedpur and Kandra in the Seraikela-Kharswan district, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage to property.

Local authorities have urged residents to remain calm and assured that there is no cause for alarm.