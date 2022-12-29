Earthquake
Earthquake Of 3.5 Magnitude Hits Guwahati

By Pragativadi News Service
Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Guwahati in Assam on Thursday, National Center for Seismology said.

However, no casualty was reported from the incident.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the quake was 10 km below the ground and occurred 62km northeast of Guwahati, at around 12:27pm, today.

