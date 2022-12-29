Earthquake Of 3.5 Magnitude Hits Guwahati

Guwahati: An earthquake of magnitude 3.5 on the Richter scale struck Guwahati in Assam on Thursday, National Center for Seismology said.

However, no casualty was reported from the incident.

As per the National Center for Seismology, the quake was 10 km below the ground and occurred 62km northeast of Guwahati, at around 12:27pm, today.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 29-12-2022, 12:27:50 IST, Lat: 26.58 & Long: 92.13, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 62km NE of Guwahati, Assam, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/06fDlybRwK pic.twitter.com/s6FvY66Tlj — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) December 29, 2022

