Earthquake Of 3.3 Magnitude Jolts Maharashtra’s Satara, No Casualty Reported 

Mumbai: An earthquake measuring 3.3 hit the Satara district in Maharashtra around 9.47 am on Tuesday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, according to National Center for Seismology. However, there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.3, Occurred on 01-02-2022, 09:47:11 IST, Lat: 17.45 & Long: 73.83, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Satara, Maharashtra, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/nj45h3CK4B@Indiametdept @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/2T6xwT1H40 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 1, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that On January 17, two earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 and 3.8 had hit parts of the North East region in a span of 30 minutes.