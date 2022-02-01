Earthquake
National

Earthquake Of 3.3 Magnitude Jolts Maharashtra’s Satara, No Casualty Reported 

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 0

Mumbai: An earthquake measuring 3.3  hit the Satara district in Maharashtra around 9.47 am on Tuesday, as per the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 km, according to National Center for Seismology. However, there was no immediate report of any loss of life or damage to property. 

<>

</>

It is pertinent to mention that On January 17, two earthquakes of magnitude 3.5 and 3.8 had hit parts of the North East region in a span of 30 minutes. 

Pradeep Sahoo 10531 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

20 − 12 =

Breaking