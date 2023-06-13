Earthquake Jolts J&K, Delhi, Parts Of North India

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in Delhi and parts of north India after a 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir this afternoon.
The earthquake that struck moments after 1:30 pm lasted for a few seconds, but no damages have been reported yet.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India,” tweeted National Center for Seismology.
Several people took to Twitter to share the update and posted memes recalling the numerous such incidents in the recent past.
