Earthquake In Turkey, Syria: India To Send Rescue, Medical Teams To Ankara

New Delhi: In the wake of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, India on Monday said it will be sending search and rescue teams, along with medical aid and relief materials to Turkey.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) chaired by Dr PK Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Medical Teams are also being readied with trained doctors and paramedics with essential medicines. Relief material will be dispatched in coordination with the Government of Republic of Türkiye and Indian Embassy in Ankara and Consulate General office in Istanbul”, the PMO statement added.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi condoled the deaths in Turkey due to the devastating earthquake.

Over 600 people have been killed and thousands injured after a deadly earthquake measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale struck central Turkey and northwest Syria.