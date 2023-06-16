Earthquake Hits Assam, Meghalaya; No Damage Reported

Guwhati: A 4.8-magnitude earthquake jolted parts of the northeast, including Assam and Meghalaya, on Friday, officials said.

Epicentred in Gopalganj area of neighbouring Bangladesh, the quake was recorded at 10.16 am, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The tremors were felt in most parts of Assam and several places in Meghalaya, the officials said.

No loss of life or damage to property has been reported yet.

The northeastern region falls in a high seismic zone, making earthquakes frequent in the region.