Earthquake Hits Afghanistan; Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi, Noida, J&K

New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and nearby cities after an earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border on Saturday.

According to reports, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border region at 9.45 am on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

