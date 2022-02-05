Earthquake Hits Afghanistan; Strong Tremors Felt In Delhi, Noida, J&K

New Delhi: Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and nearby cities after an earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border on Saturday.

According to reports, an earthquake of magnitude 5.7 on the Richter Scale hit the Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border region at 9.45 am on Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 36.340 & Long: 71.05, Depth: 181 Km ,Location: Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5E23iK2nl2 pic.twitter.com/qQ0w5WSPJr — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 5, 2022

