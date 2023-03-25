Earth Hour 2023: ‘Lights off’ today; Details here

New Delhi: Earth Hour Day will be observed all over the world today, Saturday, March 25, from 8:30 – 9:30 PM. Every year, millions of people switch off for one hour to show that they care about the future of our planet. This Earth Hour, when the lights dim in homes and cities, will put a virtual spotlight on our planet and the role people can play in protecting it.

In order to raise awareness of the importance of nature, the day calls for various actions and ways that people can participate. Individuals and leaders are encouraged to take action to protect the planet through Earth Hour. It also serves as a call to action to ensure a sustainable and resilient future for future generations.

In 2007, WWF and partners organised a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney that has since grown into a massive grassroots movement for environmental protection. Over 190 countries and territories participate in Earth Hour, a global event held annually on the last Saturday of March.

In an effort to raise awareness about climate change, millions of people have taken part in global events every year since 2007.

Even though turning off the lights for an hour has little effect on yearly emissions, the act on a large scale done in solidarity may serve as a wake-up call for people all over the world.