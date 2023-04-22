Earth Day 2023 is here

Every year, April 22 is celebrated as Earth Day, an annual event where people take time out to demonstrate their support for protecting the planet and its environment. For 2023, the theme for Earth Day is “Invest in our planet,” calling for people and businesses to work together towards building a healthy economy for the planet.

Senator Gaylord Nelson established Earth Day in the 1970s to promote ecology and increase public awareness of issues pertaining to the environment. He was very concerned after seeing the horror of a significant oil spill in Santa Barbara, California, in early 1969.

Senator Nelson made the decision to combine the student anti-war movement with a growing public awareness of air and water pollution from his anxiety about the planet’s deteriorating conditions. He had announced the idea of teaching about environmental protection in colleges. Gradually, through the efforts of Nelson and activist Denis Hayes, Earth Day came into being in 1970 and it gathered a lot of attention from the national media. Decades later, in 1990, the movement went global.