Earth Day 2022: Sudarsan Pattnaik, Manas Kumar Sahoo create stunning sand art

Puri: As the world celebrates Earth Day, the well-renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a stunning sculpture. Sudarshan Pattnaik’s Tweet has garnered huge attention on social media.

Many commented on the artwork and appreciated his noble work to generate awareness about environment.

On #EarthDay2022 let us pledge to conserve the natural resources & make Earth a better place for all creations of God- Let us work together to make this Greener . #WorldEarthDay 🌍 My SandArt at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/felcMb5BU2 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 22, 2022

International Sand Artist Manas Kumar Sahoo has created a Sand Sculpture at Puri Light House Beach ahead of the “World Earth Day”.

He crafted a miniature replica of the mother earth on sand with utmost green envelope on it in order to sensitise the mankind on the green earth, while the whole biological kingdom is at stake, due to Climatic change and global pollution.

Earth Day is observed on April 22. The day aims to spread awareness about issues, including pollution, deforestation and global warming.

This year’s Earth Day theme is to ‘Invest In Our Planet’. The theme will cater around building healthy cities, countries and economies. The objective of the theme is focused on accelerating solutions to combat the world’s greatest threat – climate change, and to initiate everyone to do their part.