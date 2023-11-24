Earth Auger Machine sent from Odisha for rescue operation in Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

Uttarkashi: Earth Auger Machine sent from Odisha’s Sambalpur for rescue operation in Uttarakhand tunnel collapse, said reliable reports.

During the rescue operation of the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse incident, the Auger machine drilling through the debris experienced a snag once again on Thursday evening. So far, the rescue team has drilled up to 46.8 meters into the tunnel.

After this snag, the Earth Auger Machine from Odisha has been sent in the train under the supervision of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and shall be used to rescue the 40 labourers stuck in the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse incident.

The rescue operation is likely to resume at 9 AM on Friday. It is to be noted that drone technology is also being used in the rescue operation. Infra Mining Pvt Ltd CEO and MD Cyriac Joseph said that this drone is one of the latest technologies which can go inside the tunnel, even into the GPS denied areas.

On Thursday afternoon, it was reported that the rescue operation was likely to get completed within 12 hours from then. However as of the current updates, the rescue operation is likely to get completed during the morning hours of Friday.