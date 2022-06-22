EAM S Jaishankar On Four-Day Visit To Rwanda From Today

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will be on a four-day visit to Kigali in Rwanda from today to attend the 26th Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

He will be leading the Indian delegation to the CHOGM, which had earlier been postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theme of the summit is – Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming. During the meeting, the leaders of the Commonwealth Member States are scheduled to deliberate on issues of global challenges like climate change, food security and health issues.

The Commonwealth provides an important platform to deepen India’s engagement with Commonwealth members, in particular the Small States and Small Island Developing States. India is also one of the largest contributors to the Commonwealth and has assisted the organisation with technical assistance and capacity building.

During the visit, Dr. Jaishankar is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Commonwealth member states and other visiting dignitaries. He will also interact with members of the Indian community at a reception to be hosted by the Indian High Commission in Kigali.