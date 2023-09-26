EAM S Jaishankar Greets UN General Assembly In New York, Says ‘Namaste From Bharat’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during the ongoing high-level United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York started his opening comments from the iconic green podium of the UNGA hall by saying “Namaste from Bharat” with folded hands.

“Namaste from Bharat!…Our fullest support to this UNGA’s theme of rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity. This is an occasion to take stock of our achievements and challenges even while sharing our aspirations and goals. Indeed, in regard to both, there is much that India has to share,” was the External Affairs Minister’s opening remarks.

“As a civilisational polity that embraces modernity, we bring both tradition and technology equally confidently to the table. It is this fusion that today defines India, that is Bharat,” Jaishankar further said in his address.

Jaishankar also highlighted India’s evolving role on the international stage and said, “From the era of non-alignment, we have now evolved to that of ‘Vishwa Mitra – a friend to the world.’ This is an occasion to take stock of our achievements and our challenges even while sharing our aspirations and goals. Indeed, in regards to both, there is much that India has to share.”

Gender equality citing the Women’s Reservation Bill passed in the Parliament was also one of the higlights of EAM’s address.

“Our latest assertion is in path-breaking legislation to reserve one-third of the seats for women in legislatures. I speak for a society where ancient traditions of democracy have struck deep modern roots. As a result, our thinking, approaches, and actions are more grounded and authentic,” said Jaishankar.

A day before his UNGA speech, Jaishankar met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the 78th session of the General Assembly Dennis Francis on Monday at the headquarters of the world organisation. He discussed India’s G20 Presidency, regional issues and global challenges, sustainable development goals, and Security Council reforms with the top UN leadership in New York.