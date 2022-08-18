EAM. S. Jaishankar co-chairs 9th Joint Commission Meeting between India and Thailand

Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister (EAM) paid an official visit to Bangkok, Thailand from 16-18 August 2022 to co-chair the 9th Meeting of India-Thailand Joint Commission (JCM) with H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand.

The JCM was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere. Both Ministers discussed wide ranging issues of mutual interest and reviewed the progress made in various areas, including political, defence & security, economic & commercial, connectivity, cultural, tourism and people-to-people ties. The Ministers welcomed the ongoing activities to celebrate the historic occasion of 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Thailand. Both sides also exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues of mutual interest and reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the multi-dimensional partnership that exist between the two countries. The talks were followed by a Joint Press Conference addressed by the two Ministers. The JCM was preceded by the Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) held on 16 August 2022 where the two sides held detailed discussions on various areas of bilateral cooperation along with regional and multilateral issues.

EAM addressed and interacted with the Indian Community in Thailand and spoke about the special occasion of the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence which also coincided with the 75th anniversary of establishment of India-Thailand diplomatic relations. EAM also invited the India community in Thailand to contribute actively in forging strong economic and commercial ties alongwith cultural and people to people exchanges between the two countries. He also highlighted the initiatives of the Government of India aimed at facilitating the Indian diaspora and bringing them closer to India.

EAM called on H.E. Gen. Prayut Chan-o-Cha, the Prime Minister of Thailand and conveyed personal greetings and good wishes from Prime Minister Modi. EAM also congratulated the Thai Prime Minister on the occasion of 75th anniversary of establishment of India-Thailand diplomatic relations and apprised him of the progress in bilateral and multilateral cooperation. They also exchanged views on the key regional and global developments.

EAM and H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand jointly inaugurated the newly constructed Embassy Residence and Residential Complex.

EAM delivered a public talk on “India’s Vision of the Indo-Pacific” at the prestigious Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok. The talk was well attended by members of Thai academia including researchers, scholars, think-tanks and students. The talk was followed by Q&As.

During the visit of EAM to Thailand, he along with Thailand’s DPM & Foreign Minister signed Agreed Minutes of JCM, which will guide further course of bilateral relations. Both ministers also witnessed signing of (i) MoU on Health and Medical Research Cooperation between Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India and Department of Medical Sciences (DMS), Thailand; (ii) MoU for Cooperation & Collaboration on Broadcasting between Prasar Bharti, India and Thai Public Broadcasting Service of Thailand.