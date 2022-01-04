EAM Jaishankar , US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken Discuss Bilateral Issues

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had a telephonic conversation and discussed current bilateral issues on Tuesday.

The conversation focused on bilateral and global issues, including the current state of affairs in the Indo-Pacific region. Both sides also exchanged New Year greetings.

“A broad-ranging conversation yesterday night with @SecBlinken. Covered current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters. Also exchanged New Year greetings,” Jaishankar said in a tweet.

The conversation between India and the United States comes at a time when the countries are preparing for the next edition of the “two-plus-two” foreign and defence ministerial talks.

The “two-plus-two” dialogue is likely to take place later this month or in February in Washington, US.