New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is set to visit Pakistan on October 15-16 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting. This visit marks a significant diplomatic engagement between the two neighboring countries amidst ongoing tensions.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed Jaishankar’s participation, stating that he will lead the Indian delegation at the summit in Islamabad. The SCO, an influential economic and security bloc, includes member states such as India, China, Russia, Pakistan, and several Central Asian nations12.

The summit will focus on enhancing cooperation in areas such as financial, economic, socio-cultural, and humanitarian sectors among the member states. Pakistan, holding the rotating chairmanship of the SCO, extended the invitation to India, which was accepted by the Indian government23.

This visit comes after months of speculation regarding India’s participation in the summit hosted by Pakistan. The last high-level interaction between the two countries occurred in May 2023, when Pakistan’s then-Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited India for the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting in Goa34.

Despite the strained relations primarily due to the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism, India has maintained that it seeks normal neighborly relations with Pakistan. However, it insists that the onus is on Islamabad to create an environment free of terror and hostility for such engagement4.

The upcoming SCO summit is expected to provide a platform for dialogue and cooperation, potentially paving the way for improved bilateral relations. As both nations prepare for this significant diplomatic event, the international community will be closely watching the developments.

