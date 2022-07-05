EAM Jaishankar To Participate In G-20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar will visit Bali in Indonesia on the 7th and 8th of this month to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting.

During his visit, Dr Jaishankar is expected to hold several bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other G20 member states and invited countries.

At the G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, participating Foreign ministers will deliberate on issues of contemporary relevance such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges including food and energy security.

External Affairs Ministry said participation in the meeting will strengthen India’s engagement with G20 member states. As a G20 troika member, India’s role in the upcoming meeting assumes greater importance.