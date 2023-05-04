EAM Jaishankar Raises LAC Issue With Chinese Counterpart Qin

Benaulim, Goa: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday raised the border standoff issue with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang.

During his detailed discussion with the Chinese Foreign Minister, Jaishankar said, “Focus remains on resolving outstanding issues and ensuring peace and tranquillity in the border areas.”

Jaishankar and Qin also discussed the upcoming G20 and BRICS meetings. Both ministers held a bilateral meeting in March as well when Qin was here for the G20 Foreign Ministers meeting and India had told him then that the situation at the border was “abnormal”.

This comes after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Chinese Foreign Minister Li Shangfu that China had violated all border protocols and that has eroded the entire bilateral relationship.

They will be face to face again on Friday for the SCO Foreign Ministers meeting when a broader consensus will be arrived at by the ministers.