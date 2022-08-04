EAM Jaishankar Meets US Secy Of State Antony Blinken In Phnom Penh

Phnom Penh: External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar on Thursday met United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Phnom Penh in Cambodia.

In a tweet, Dr Jaishankar said, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Ministerial Meeting, he discussed the ever-strengthening India-US relationship and the global situation with Mr Blinken.

Dr Jaishankar also met the Foreign Affairs Minister of Australia Penny Wong and discussed the regional and global issues.