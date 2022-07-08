EAM Jaishankar Meets Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov In Bali

Bali: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at Bali on the sidelines of G-20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

Both the leaders discussed bilateral matters of mutual interest. They also exchanged views on contemporary regional and international issues including the Ukraine conflict and Afghanistan.

At the Bali meeting, participating foreign ministers are deliberating on issues of contemporary relevance, such as strengthening multilateralism and current global challenges including food and energy security.

G-20 members represent more than 80 percent of world GDP, 75 percent of international trade, and 60 percent of the world population.

In May this year, former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla was appointed as the Coordinator for the G-20 Summit which will be hosted by India in 2023.