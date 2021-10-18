EAM Jaishankar Holds ‘Productive Talks’ With Israeli Counterpart

Jerusalem: External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, who is on a three-day visit to the West Asian country, met Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid on Monday and agreed on the mutual recognition of the Covid-19 vaccination certificates.

Jaishankar has been holding meetings with government officials, business leaders, and the Indian Jewish community there.

After the talks with the Israeli Foreign Minister, Jaishankar said, he had a ‘very productive’ discussion on a wide range of regional and global issues.

“Very productive talks today with APM and FM @YairLapid. Discussed a wide range of regional and global issues. Agreed to resume FTA negotiations next month. Agreed in principle on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification,” Jaishankar tweeted.

“Last year, India and Israel have dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic, and we have helped one another amidst this crisis. This is how friends and partners behave”, Lapid said.

He also thanked Jaishankar for his visit to Israel, saying a visit preceding events that will take place next year will mark 30 years of bilateral relations between the two countries.