New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has emphasized the remarkable transformation in India’s relations with West Asian countries since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took office in 2014.

Speaking at an event in Pune, Jaishankar highlighted the proactive diplomatic efforts that have significantly strengthened ties with nations in the region.

“Under PM Modi’s leadership, our engagement with West Asia has reached unprecedented levels,” Jaishankar stated. He pointed out that PM Modi’s visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2015 marked a pivotal moment, as it was only the second visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the UAE, following Indira Gandhi’s visit decades earlier.

Jaishankar noted that India’s strategic partnerships with countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Israel have expanded beyond traditional areas of cooperation to include investments, technology, security, and connectivity. “Our relationships are now more comprehensive and multifaceted, reflecting the dynamic nature of global geopolitics,” he added.

The minister also mentioned India’s role in regional stability and economic development, citing successful projects like the Jal Jeevan Mission in the Maldives, which provides essential water and sanitation facilities. “India’s commitment to its neighbors is evident through our developmental assistance and trade concessions,” Jaishankar remarked.

Jaishankar’s comments come at a time when India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy, further enhancing its influence in the region. He stressed that India’s growing economic power and strategic initiatives are reshaping its relationships with West Asian countries, making them more robust and mutually beneficial.

