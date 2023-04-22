EAM Dr. S Jaishankar discusses trade, climate change & counter-terrorism at 4th India-CARICOM Ministerial meeting

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar co-chaired the 4th India-CARICOM ministerial meeting in Guyana’s capital of Georgetown. During the meeting yesterday, Mr. Jaishankar discussed a range of issues including trade, climate change, and counterterrorism with CARICOM ministers.

In a series of tweets, the External Affairs Minister said, during the meeting, participating ministers discussed wide-ranging sectoral cooperation including agriculture and food security, health and pharma, and Infrastructure. They also discussed energy and renewables, ICT and eGovernance, Development Partnership and Capacity Building, Higher Education, and Culture.

In the India-CARICOM ministerial meeting, it has been decided to hold the second Joint Commission Meeting this year. Earlier yesterday, Jaishankar also met Secretary-General of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Dr. Carla Natalie Barnett and exchanged views on intensifying India-CARICOM ties in traditional as well as new areas of cooperation. CARICOM is an intergovernmental organisation that is a political and economic union of 15 member states throughout the Americas and the Atlantic Ocean.