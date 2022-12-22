“eAbkari” Wing Of Odisha Excise Dept Bags ‘Digital India Gold Award’

Bhubaneswar: The eAbkari arm of Odisha Excise department has ben selected to receive Digital India Gold Award for ease of doing business.

The President, Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to present the award January 7 at a special event in New Delhi.

The Excise Department has switched over to the digital work place “eAbkari” with the technical support of NIC since 2019-20 developing and implementing more than 30 online modules so far.

It has brought transparent, hassle free, real time, seamless and timely service delivery with faceless service at door steps.

It has led to proper monitoring and strengthening of enforcement activities, curbing of illicit & spurious liquor, timely service delivery at different levels, proper supply chain management with regulation of production and manufacture.

The department has made settlement of all kinds of excise shops through e-Lottery process, timely issue and renewal of all licenses, brand and label registration with 100% online payment, detection and arrest in Excise and NDPS through digital mode.

Grant of all permits, passes, shifting and transfer of ownership of shops, Enforcement monitoring modules like DPR, CCIS, SIR and mobile app development for tracking of raid spots and excise shops are the glaring examples of new technologies in the Excise realm.