The Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the eShram portal (eshram.gov.in) on 26th August 2021 for the creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers (NDUW) seeded with Aadhaar.

e-Shram portal is meant to register and support the unorganised workers by providing them with a Universal Account Number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis.

As of 28th January 2025, over 30.58 crore unorganised workers have registered on the e-Shram portal.

During the last year, i.e., from 1st January 2024 to 31st December 2024, the e-Shram portal recorded over 1.23 crore registrations with an average of 33.7 thousand registrations per day.

The e-Shram facilitates to provide welfare cover to the unorganised workers through its following key features:

(i) E-Shram has been integrated with the National Career Service (NCS) Portal. An unorganised worker can register on NCS using his/ her Universal Account Number (UAN) and search for suitable job opportunities. An option/ link has also been provided to registrants on the e-Shram portal to seamlessly register on NCS.

(ii) E-Shram is integrated with Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM). PM-SYM is a pension scheme for unorganised workers who are aged between 18-40 years. It provides a monthly pension of Rs. 3000/- after attaining the age of 60 years. Using UAN any unorganised worker can easily enrol under PM-SYM. In the scheme 50 percent of the contribution is borne by the Government of India and the rest is being contributed by the worker.

(iii) Provision has been added in e-Shram to capture family details of migrant workers.

(iv) Provision has been added in e-Shram to share construction workers’ data with States/ Union Territories to facilitate their registration in respective Buildings and other Construction Workers (BoCW) boards.

(v) To provide skill enhancement and apprenticeship opportunities to unorganised workers, e-Shram has been integrated with the Skill India Digital portal of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

(vi) E-Shram is also integrated with myScheme portal. myScheme is a National Platform that aims to offer a one-stop search and discovery of Government schemes. It provides an innovative, technology-based solution to discover scheme information based on the eligibility of the citizen.

In keeping with the vision of the Budget Announcement recently on developing the e-Shram as a One-Stop-Solution for unorganised workers to have access to various social security schemes, the Ministry of Labour and Employment launched the e-Shram– “One-Stop-Solution” on 21st October 2024. e-Shram– “One-Stop-Solution” entails the integration of different social security/ welfare schemes at a single portal i.e., e-Shram. This enables unorganised workers registered on e-Shram to access social security schemes and see benefits availed by them so far, through e-Shram.

So far, 12 schemes of different Central Ministries/Departments have already been integrated/ mapped with the e-Shram including Pradhan Mantri Surakhsa Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Prime Minister Street Vendors AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi), PM Awas Yojana- Urban (PMAY-U), PM Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G), Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

To enhance the accessibility of the e-Shram portal, the Ministry of Labour and Employment launched multilingual functionality on the e-Shram portal on 7th January 2025, using the Bhashini platform. This enhancement now allows workers to interact with the e-Shram portal in 22 Indian languages, improving accessibility and promoting inclusivity for all.

This information was given by Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.