‘E Mati Odisha E Jati Odia’ Music Video Featuring Guv Ganeshi Lal Released

Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of Utkala Dibasa, a music video titled ‘E Mati Odisha E Jati Odia’, featuring several eminent personalities including Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, was released today.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also attended the event virtually.

The 5-minute video showcased Odisha’s rich culture and heritage. Penned by Basantaraj Samal, the song has been directed by Prem Anand.

The music video features 14 artists. Many eminent singers and the Odisha Governor have lent their voices in the song.