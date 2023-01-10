E-Challan To Be Issued Against Vehicles Without HSRP From Jan 15

Bhubaneswar: The vehicles plying on the road without high security registration plate (HSRP) will attract e-challan from January 15.

Additional Transport Commissioner (Enforcement) Lal Mohan Sethy informed this through a press release. The release stated that challan of Rs 5000 to 10,000 wil be issued against the vehicles having no high security number plate.

The vehicles registered before 1 April, 2019 and the vehicles with last number 1 to 5 will face action from January 15. The deadline for affixing the number plate has already ended.

These vehicles have been asked to affix the new number plate by December 31, 2022.

The dead line for the vehicles having last number 7 and 8 will end on January 31. Similalry, February 28 has been set as the last date for affixing the high security number plate in the vehicles having last number 9 and 10.

The additional Transport Commissioner informed that 35,56,819 vehicles have booked their slot by January 9, out of which 27,24994 vehicles have affixed the number plate.